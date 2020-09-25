ATM Industry’s Choice Award – FIVE day countdown!

Time has almost run out to submit your entries for the first annual Industry’s Choice Award.

Have you ever wanted to nominate someone else for their key contributions to the industry? This year you can. This will be a two-step process. During the month of September, there will be a form available via the ATM website that allows for the nomination of a person, company or industry body that has done something exceptional for the ATM/UTM industry during the course of 2020. This will be an opportunity to tell their story for them.