G&D’s ControlCenter-Xperience live and remote

With their ControlCenter-Xperience, Guntermann & Drunck (G&D), leading manufacturers of KVM systems for control room applications, announce a showroom to present their cutting-edge KVM equipment. The name refers to a permanently installed control room that can be used to show customers how G&D KVM equipment works in a live application. Following the motto “Experience KVM like never before”, the company promises a breathtaking 360° experience. From October 1, 2020, visitors will be able to experience first-hand how KVM systems perfectly interact with different applications. On top of this, they will get a live demonstration of how G&D’s KVM systems and their intelligent control options can be optimally integrated into a control room installation.

Added value for customers and partners

In the ControlCenter-Xperience , G&D will present their equipment on site – but also remotely via live video. In the future, the company will be able to offer its customers and partners a platform for personal live consulting on a real control room application and present its comprehensive product range in action, independent of time and place. This way, customers will not only benefit from G&D’s know-how, but can also book individual live or remote tours fitting their projects.

What visitors can expect

The ControlCenter-Xperience showcases a complete control room setup from which any computer equipment has been moved to a separate technology room. The main focus here will be on the interaction of both the most diverse systems and technologies and customers or partners and the company as a consultant. Among other things, visitors can experience user-friendly functions for perfect control room applications, intelligent control options via API, and solutions for optimal control of video walls. All of this and much more will be available in G&D’s new ControlCenter-Xperience.

The grand opening of the showroom will be on 1 October 2020.