Rohde & Schwarz CERTIUM VCS selected by skyguide

Skyguide, the Swiss air navigation service provider, managing and monitoring Swiss airspace, will implement one of its future voice communications systems (VCS) under the umbrella of the skyC@T project. This new VCS will be a Swiss wide solution and will replace, depending on the options, four to seven legacy VCS. After thorough evaluation of different solutions, Roschi Rohde & Schwarz AG, based in Ittigen, Switzerland, has been selected as skyguide’s partner for skyC@T.

CERTIUM VCS-4G is a perfect match with skyguides’s demanding requirements, smartly providing native VoIP services through a Swiss-wide redundant VCS. The system simplifies and rationalizes the overall voice communications architecture, making use of state-of-the-art technologies, such as virtualized applications, service-oriented infrastructures with country wide distribution of system components, and high levels of redundancy and resilience. With its ease of seamless integration into the existing communications environment, the selection of CERTIUM VCS-4G protects skyguide’s previous investments.

“We selected CERTIUM VCS for skyC@T, due to its capacity and cost effectiveness. It allows us to redesign the overall VCS architecture and to align it with the latest industry standards and technologies,” said Stephan Meister, skyguide’s Head of CNS (Communication, Navigation and Surveillance).

Heinz Scholl, Managing Director of Roschi Rohde & Schwarz AG added: “Our team is very proud to have been selected by skyguide with its worldwide reputation for best practices in ATC. With our strong local expertise in the implementation of demanding projects and value-based systems maintenance, we see ourselves as a long-term partner to skyguide, jointly building and supporting skyguide’s new and future-proof VCS backbone.”

“As a leading technology supplier for innovative IP based communications solutions, Rohde & Schwarz understands next generation ATC communication requirements,” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz, concluded.