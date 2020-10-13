Skyguide prioritises customer experience

Switzerland’s air navigation services provider (ANSP), skyguide, enlisted the support of Frequentis Control Room Consulting in order to effectively analyse potential enhancement in their internal information streams to improve customer satisfaction and deliver the best possible service to customers.

Skyguide manages one of the most complex and dense airspaces in Europe. The City-Pair flight route from Geneva to Zurich, with its very short airtime and close proximity to neighbouring countries, represented a major challenge when it came to delivering the best possible air navigation services to passengers. Demanding topographical and environmental restrictions added to the complexity.

Frequentis Control Room Consulting (CRC) initially spent one week observing the workflows in the skyguide control room, and interviewing major stakeholders, before delivering an overarching information stream map of a typical flight from Geneva to Zurich. Ten bottlenecks in the information stream were identified, which allowed solutions to be put forward.

“The success of this project is not only reflected in the individual improvements we detected, but the generation of a joint view of all stakeholders onto the root causes for the shortcomings and the possible corrective measures that were suggested”, said Mathias Burtscher, Head of Operations International Airports at skyguide.

Frequentis control room consulting bridges the gap between user experience and technical set-up. In today’s highly automated world successful solutions need innovative approaches; integrated teams excel in this kind of environment. By adding Frequentis consulting services to improvement initiatives, customers can be supported in everything from optimisation to allowing new features and functionality to be implemented into their production environments without disruption.

Frequentis’ deep knowledge of safety-critical environments in various domains, allows Frequentis consulting services to provide the required support ensuring maximised productivity, a safe technological environment, and an evergreen approach to support all phases of the customer’s control-room lifecycle.

“It is not necessary to reinvent the wheel. It is important to understand the customers business processes and objectives. For skyguide the objective was passenger satisfaction; knowing this allowed us to analyse the challenges and use well proven tools to create improvements. We deliver objectively measurable and benchmarkable improvements in a structured, easy to follow way. Following the best methods from production domains”, noted Theodor Zeh – Director of Frequentis CRC.

Frequentis CRC is specialised on improving the quality of control rooms through human and business process centric way. Derived from “lean management” and “value stream design” CRC identifies the ideal information-streams between all stakeholders to optimally reach overarching objectives. By eliminating redundant or unnecessary processes or bottlenecks workflows can be streamlined in order to fulfil stakeholder objectives.