ATM Awards 2020 – The clock is ticking

Don’t miss out on the chance to have your organisation represented in this prestigious program! The 2nd of November is fast approaching and we want to ensure everyone has a chance to apply who is interested.

For 2020 there are three new categories to highlight the importance of integrating UTM within ATM operational networks. As the use of unmanned vehicles continues to grow in quantity, size and complexity (with the prospect of passenger-carrying urban air taxis arriving in the skies above our towns and cities over the next few years), the need for UTM to be integrated within the ATM system is becoming increasingly important. What better way to start recognising organisations who have already started to move in this direction?

The new UTM categories are being jointly organised by ATM Magazine and Unmanned Airspace.

The ATM awards aim to encourage pioneering concepts and acknowledge significant achievements in the performance areas of safety, on-time performance, cost efficiency and environmental responsibility. They are open to all ATM stakeholders – manufacturers, software developers, standards organisations, air navigation service providers, regulators and aircraft operating companies.

The categories

This year there will be a total of eight awards as opposed to six previously. The addition of three awards to incorporate UTM allows participates in these categories to compete directly against their peers and not have to fit into purely ATM focused topics. We welcome organisations who address both topics to apply for awards in more than one category.

Enabling Technology – Recognising a significant contribution to enhance capacity and/or increase safety

– Recognising a significant contribution to enhance capacity and/or increase safety Environment – Recognising industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts

– Recognising industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts Service Provision – Recognising contributions to safe, cost-effective and efficient airspace management

– Recognising contributions to safe, cost-effective and efficient airspace management Runway – Recognising contributions to safety and efficiency for the runway and final approach

– Recognising contributions to safety and efficiency for the runway and final approach Research & Innovation – Recognising outstanding efforts to advance ATM modernisation – research programmes

New categories in 2020

ATM/UTM Integration – Recognising outstanding efforts in integrating UTM into ATM operations

Recognising outstanding efforts in integrating UTM into ATM operations ANSP UTM Projects – Recognising pioneering work by ANSPs in the field of UTM

Recognising pioneering work by ANSPs in the field of UTM UTM Service Suppliers – Recognising pioneering technologies and procedures developed by UTM service suppliers to advance safety and complex operations

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges from different constituencies in the ATM and UTM industries. The identity of the judges will remain confidential.

The process

Entries are now open and free of charge. All organisations active in the ATM/UTM industry are eligible to submit an entry. Companies are eligible to apply in more than one category (separate nomination form required for each). Within an individual category, only one entry per company is permitted – unless part of a larger team – and the deadline for nominations is 2 November, 2020. Entry forms can be downloaded at the following link.