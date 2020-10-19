Spain’s Menorca Airport to operate with KONGSBERG’s Remote Tower System

Together with Gesnaer Consulting and Avinor Air Navigation Services, KONGSBERG has been selected to provide the KONGSBERG advanced Remote Tower System for Air Traffic Control at Menorca Airport. Instead of a traditional view of the airspace and runways, the system includes a 360° panorama high resolution camera system for a live out the window view and a pan-tilt zoom camera for the controller’s binocular functions.

The system can be extended to control multiple airports from the same control center. Remotely controlling several airports from the same location is what Norway is currently setting into operation. KONGSBERG and Avinor Air Navigation Services are working together on the Ninox program that includes 15 different airports that will all be operated from a new control center in Bodø, Norway. Two of which are operational and controlled by Bodø today, and the next thirteen are lined up to be connected into the control center.

“Remote control of air traffic brings new capabilities to air traffic operations, enabling safe operations at reduced costs. This is achieved by the combination of high-end technology and proven safe operation procedures and concepts. KONGSBERG is proud to deliver our world class solution to Menorca airport and AENA together with the industry team.“ says Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS.

“The combination of our companies’ expertise within aviation operations and technology coupled with our experience from the Norwegian NINOX program will enable us to provide the best system for the Menorca airport. We look forward to introducing the world leading Remote Towers technology and operational know-how to the Spanish market together with KONGSBERG” says Mr. Anders Kirsebom, CEO of Avinor Air Navigation Services.

The system will be delivered in 2021. Gesnaer Consulting is responsible for implementing and executing the project for AENA.