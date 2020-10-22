Bosnia and Herzegovina enhance aviation communication  

Bosnia and Herzegovina Directorate of Civil Aviation, BHDCA, introduced Air Traffic Services Message Handling System (AMHS) to replace the Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunications Network (AFTN) and enhance airspace communication.

The AMHS system enables of all types of ground-to-ground aeronautical messages such as flight plans, meteorological messages and NOTAM messages to be sent and received in accordance with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Continuous and secure flow of aeronautical messages is crucial to safe air traffic management. The system for BHDCA consists of a location-independent, redundant operating system (OPS), contingency system (CONT) and a training and testing system (TRAINING/TEST) and has been successfully operational since May 2020. The AMHS system is a process of communication system that represents a central point of access to international AMHS networks and data, linking user terminals of operational services and units of BHDCA into the world exchange of data and information.

“We are pleased to have provided BHDCA with a technically advanced communication messaging system. All three sites (Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Mostar) now have technically identical systems after the system upgrade, which can be mutually supervised and operated. If required, the operational service can, once initiated, be automatically moved to the system at the contingency site in approximately 15 minutes, including the complete data history. We look forward to working together on future projects.”, says Thomas Hoffmann, Frequentis Comsoft Managing Director.

During the implementation of the project of introducing of AMHS into the operational use, with which, after the public procurement procedure, the contract was concluded on March 29, 2019. Training of BHANSA employees was conducted and procedures for maintenance and use of new AMHS equipment were established. During the implementation of the project, an air navigation system safety assessment was conducted by Bosnia and Herzegovina Directorate of Civil Aviation (BHDCA).

“With BHDCA changing from AFTN to AMHS the ATM world becomes more modern, reliable and secure. Frequentis Comsoft’s excellent track record with 65 AMHS customers worldwide proves that our clients are pleased with our AMHS system quality, which is our priority. We’re proud to add BHDCA to our list of happy clients.” said Vaclav Sourek, Frequentis Comsoft Sales & Marketing Director.