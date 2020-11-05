WATMC 2021 and ATM Awards 2020 updates

The industry has been watching to understand the status of World ATM Congress 2021 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is now official as of yesterday that the event will not take place in March as originally planned and has shifted to late October. October 26 – 28th to be exact. There hasn’t been a widespread news announcement on this change, but exhibitors have been notified and the website has been updated to reflect the new dates. Of course this is not surprising given the global state of travel, or should I say lack of travel, in the world today.

We have received many questions about the ATM Awards 2020 this week in light of this change. The ATM Awards 2020 will go on as planned. Except in a virtual fashion. We believe it’s important to continue on with this important recognition of achievements in our industry. Especially now, when it’s easy to get frustrated with the lack of forward moment in our industry as a result of COVID-19. Delaying them until the fall would be disappointing to those who have already put so much effort into their submissions.

So what has changed:

For those of you who have submitted your entries for the original deadline, thank you for meeting this date, we have received and recorded your submissions.

Due to the fact that we have received many mails assuming the date of the Awards has also shifted due to the WATMC 2021 shift, we will reopen submissions for an additional week. The new final deadline for Award submissions is Friday, 13 November. This is only for NEW entries, those of you who have already submitted may not go back and change your entries.

entries, those of you who have already submitted may not go back and change your entries. The awards will take place in a virtual ceremony – stay tuned on the specifics – in the same timeframe as when WATMC 2021 was originally scheduled. The exact date will be forthcoming.

Please forward and questions regarding the ATM Awards 2020 to ATMAwards@keypublishing.com

New entries can be submitted via the ATM Awards 2020 entry page.