AENOR recognises ENAIRE for its operational air navigation systems

AENOR has recognised ENAIRE for its operational air navigation systems. ENAIRE, the national air navigation manager, has successfully completed the National Security Scheme conformity audit, certifying that its Operational Systems meet the standards of the High Category.

Today, at an event at ENAIRE’s headquarters, in the presence of Javier Candau, head of the Cybersecurity Department at the National Cryptological Centre (CCN), ENAIRE’s CEO, Angel Luis Arias, received the certificate presented by AENOR’s CEO, Rafael García Meiro. Ángel Luis Arias expressed his satisfaction with the certification obtained by ENAIRE and its professionals, the most comprehensive and demanding in terms of the cybersecurity of critical systems for a Spanish provider of essential services. “Security is our reason for being and this certification is the path forward, which is why we are incorporating cybersecurity into our DNA”, the CEO stressed.

Rafael García Meiro congratulated ENAIRE on its certification and stated that “ENAIRE stands out for its constant efforts to go above and beyond in areas involving the improved oversight and enhanced management of security-related infrastructures”. “The air navigation system is a critical infrastructure for the security and progress of our country, meaning it is not only essential that it provide service in the excellent fashion it does, but that there be general confidence that this is so, and the NSS certificate helps to promote this perception”, García Meiro said.

Javier Candau, of the CCN, noted the leadership of public organisations like ENAIRE, which are committing to complying with security standards that in other countries are only recommendations, and doing so in the high category. “This reduces exposure, ensures continuous monitoring and, if there is an incident, it can be dealt with appropriately”, Candau concluded.

Protection of services, systems, data and communications

The National Security Scheme (Royal Decree 3/2010) is essentially a set of basic principles and minimum requirements that guarantee adequate protection of services, systems, data and communications. The degree of rigour and compliance varies depending on the criticality of the assets and information systems analysed.

Together with the renewal of the Certificate obtained in 2018 in the Medium Category, mainly focused on Information Systems to support business management, in 2020, ENAIRE has obtained the High Category in the field of its critical operational systems, directly involved in the provision of air navigation services.

Elements included in the scope of the certification include Air Control Systems (ATS, SACTA), Flight Plans (ÍCARO), Surveillance, Navigation and Communications, Aeronautical Information (MET-AIS), Network Supervision and Technical Operations.

At the forefront of cybersecurity

Thanks to the efforts and commitment of its professionals, this achievement clearly places ENAIRE at the forefront of cybersecurity, with the participation of several technical teams from different units, both in Central Services and in regional offices. With the achievement of this certification, all cybersecurity regulations in the European aviation sector are fully met, positioning ENAIRE as one of the most advanced entities in this field on an international scale.