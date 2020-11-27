Arndt Schoenemann to become new Chief Executive Officer at DFS

Arndt Schoenemann (55) was today appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board at DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung. In assuming this new role, he is succeeding Prof Klaus-Dieter Scheurle (66), who will be taking retirement on 31 December 2020.

The DFS Supervisory Board today appointed Arndt Schoenemann as the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board at DFS. Following the scheduled retirement of Klaus-Dieter Scheurle at the end of this year, he will be joining DFS from the manufacturer of aircraft equipment Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH where has been working as commercial managing director since 2008. Prior to this, he also held various positions at aircraft cabin element supplier Dasell Cabin Interior GmbH – most recently as technical managing director. Arndt Schoenemann has many years of business experience in aviation-related areas. Thanks to his involvement in the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI), he is also well connected in the sector, both nationally and internationally. Arndt Schoenemann has been a member of the BDLI Board since 2005 and has been its vice-president since 2011.

Dr Tamara Zieschang, Chairperson of the DFS Supervisory Board, said: “DFS is facing major challenges, not least due to the current coronavirus pandemic. I am therefore all the more delighted that we have been able to win such an experienced manager for this demanding position in the air navigation services. Alongside his broad commercial experience and management expertise, Arndt Schoenemann also has a high degree of personal affinity for technical innovations and aviation-related issues.”