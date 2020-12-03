Belgian Air Force accepts Rohde & Schwarz communications system with red/black separation

After several weeks of intensive testing with the Belgian Armed Forces, Rohde & Schwarz recently passed a site acceptance test for a voice communications system with red/black separation, delivered to the Belgian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The system has a single human-machine interface and is used in a Belgium Air Component air surveillance and defense command center.

The scope of delivery includes one fully redundant system with over 43 controller working positions. The architecture has redundant secure and trusted configurations for both classified and unclassified domains and each domain is equipped with the necessary number of radios and telephone interfaces. The two domains are strictly separated and connected to each controller working position with a trusted audio switch, ensuring the security level for each domain all the way to the controller headset.

“We were happy to work with such a trusted partner and their knowledge and expertise. Rohde & Schwarz provides the most innovative technology on the market and has an established track record,” said Yves Colot, Representative of the Belgian MoD. “We rely on the state-of-the-art Rohde & Schwarz solution to provide safety, security and efficiency in all mission-critical domains.”

“Customer feedback was very positive and they were extremely satisfied with speed at which issues were covered and new requests were implemented,” said Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz. “I would like to thank everyone involved in achieving this milestone, especially at the Rohde & Schwarz voice communications systems competence center.”

Prior to the installation and acceptance of the Belgian Air Component voice communications system, the trusted audio switch was thoroughly tested by the German Federal Office for Information Security and passed a common criteria evaluation with an EAL 4 assurance level.