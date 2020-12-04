EUROCAE and GUTMA sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Global UTM Association (GUTMA) and EUROCAE have come together to support one another in creating a greater contribution to the development and promotion of industry standards for UTM and U-Space.

GUTMA is a non-profit consortium of worldwide Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) stakeholders with the purpose of fostering safe, secure and efficient integration of drones in global airspace systems. Its mission is to support and accelerate the transparent implementation of globally interoperable UTM systems.

EUROCAE aims to be the leading European supplier of internationally recognised standards for civil aviation to support and ensure worldwide interoperability and global harmonisation.

This agreement will see both EUROCAE and GUTMA work closely together on worldwide standards to promote UTM interoperability and harmonisation, whilst also encouraging respective members to actively engage.

Eszter Kovacs, Acting Secretary General of GUTMA said: “This is a great opportunity to unify the developing standards for UTM and U-Space worldwide. GUTMA are extremely happy to further build on their agreements with ASTM International and ISO as these collaborations are so important for this developing community. Inclusion of the UTM and U-Space community is vital for current and future standardisation activities.”

Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner, Secretary General of EUROCAE said: “The MoU with GUTMA came in a natural way as both organisations share the same objective: to contribute to the safe integration of all categories of drones into all classes of airspace. This MoU bares high potential and we see it as a prospect to join our efforts and deliver the necessary standards to support the implementation of UTM and U-Space. Signing the MoU during these challenging times show a true commitment form the industry not to delay the deployment of UTM and U-Space as it is seen as an important enabler of Urban Air Mobility concept.”