2020 ATM Awards Shortlist

All submissions for this year’s awards program have been received, reviewed for the shortlist and are with the judges for final ranking. The final winners won’t be revealed until later in February via our virtual awards session (date still to be confirmed). In the meantime, the shortlisted entries were unveiled with the publication of Issue 4 of Air Traffic Management Magazine.

Just to refresh the category descriptions:

Enabling Technology – Recognising a significant contribution to enhance capacity and/or increase safety

Service Provision – Recognising contributions to safe and efficient airspace management

Research, innovation and environment – Recognising outstanding efforts to advance ATM modernisation – research programs – and industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts

ATM/UTM Integration – Recognising outstanding efforts in integrating UTM into ATM operations

ANSP UTM Projects – Recognising pioneering work by ANSPs in the field of UTM

UTM Service Suppliers – Recognising pioneering technologies and procedures UTM safety and complex operations

Enabling Technology shortlisted entries

ENAIRE’S Multiprotocol test equipment for ATC voice (ETM)

SESAR2020 Demonstration of ATM Improvements Generated by Initial Trajectory Sharing (DIGITS)

MUAC Enhancing digitalisation: deployment of remote test and training infrastructure

MicroNav ATC Simulation technology, accessible from the Cloud, free to UK airports and CANSO ANSP Members

Air Navigation Solutions Limited ATTIS – delivery of enabling technologies during the Covid pandemic

INVOLI Air Traffic Awareness for regional airports

Service Provision shortlisted entries

EGNOS service provision scheme for rotorcraft operators in class G Airspace

INVOLI Surveillance data for safe drone flights

MUAC Pre-Flight Check and ATM Portal

Research, Innovation and Environment shortlisted entries

ENAIRE On-line platform for the short-term prediction of risk of expansion of local emergencies and identification of cost-effective solutions for the air transport network

MUAC Post-Operational Analysis and Business Intelligence using the Sector Opening Table Architect (SOTA)

FABEC Improved environmental performance for airspace users

Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic Identification and monitoring of ATCOs´ fatigue

ATM/UTM Integration shortlisted entries

SAFIR Consortium

PansaUTM – operational deployment of the UTM System in the ATM environment to support integration of manned and unmanned aviation

Avinor, Frequentis, Altitude Angel: Implementation of UTM in Norway for controlled and uncontrolled airspace

Air Navigation Solutions Ltd. Integrated Drone Operations on Airports (iDOAirports)

ENAIRE Drones

DFS and Unifly UTM Pilot Project with extended PHOENIX tracker

LVNL and Altitude Angel launch of the GoDrone App

ANSP UTM Projects shortlisted entries

Airmap and skyguide digital and Automated Authorization System for UAS and Special Flights

Development of PansaUTM – supporting integration of manned and unmanned aviation

ENAV D-Flight Support Desk

DFS Standardised Test Methodology for Drone Detection Systems in Airport Environments

UTM Service Suppliers shortlisted entries

Airmap and Wing demonstrating InterUSS-based networked Remote ID capabilities

Droniq UTM and HOD4track

Altitude Angel and Inmarsat Pop-up UTM

We wish the shortlisted entries the best of luck with the final review process and look forward to announcing the judges final results.