2020 ATM Awards Shortlist

All submissions for this year’s awards program have been received, reviewed for the shortlist and are with the judges for final ranking. The final winners won’t be revealed until later in February via our virtual awards session (date still to be confirmed). In the meantime, the shortlisted entries were unveiled with the publication of Issue 4 of Air Traffic Management Magazine.
Just to refresh the category descriptions:
Enabling Technology – Recognising a significant contribution to enhance capacity and/or increase safety
Service Provision – Recognising contributions to safe and efficient airspace management
Research, innovation and environment – Recognising outstanding efforts to advance ATM modernisation – research programs – and industry efforts to advance green ATM concepts
ATM/UTM Integration – Recognising outstanding efforts in integrating UTM into ATM operations
ANSP UTM Projects – Recognising pioneering work by ANSPs in the field of UTM
UTM Service Suppliers – Recognising pioneering technologies and procedures UTM safety and complex operations
Enabling Technology shortlisted entries
- ENAIRE’S Multiprotocol test equipment for ATC voice (ETM)
- SESAR2020 Demonstration of ATM Improvements Generated by Initial Trajectory Sharing (DIGITS)
- MUAC Enhancing digitalisation: deployment of remote test and training infrastructure
- MicroNav ATC Simulation technology, accessible from the Cloud, free to UK airports and CANSO ANSP Members
- Air Navigation Solutions Limited ATTIS – delivery of enabling technologies during the Covid pandemic
- INVOLI Air Traffic Awareness for regional airports
Service Provision shortlisted entries
- EGNOS service provision scheme for rotorcraft operators in class G Airspace
- INVOLI Surveillance data for safe drone flights
- MUAC Pre-Flight Check and ATM Portal
Research, Innovation and Environment shortlisted entries
- ENAIRE On-line platform for the short-term prediction of risk of expansion of local emergencies and identification of cost-effective solutions for the air transport network
- MUAC Post-Operational Analysis and Business Intelligence using the Sector Opening Table Architect (SOTA)
- FABEC Improved environmental performance for airspace users
- Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic Identification and monitoring of ATCOs´ fatigue
ATM/UTM Integration shortlisted entries
- SAFIR Consortium
- PansaUTM – operational deployment of the UTM System in the ATM environment to support integration of manned and unmanned aviation
- Avinor, Frequentis, Altitude Angel: Implementation of UTM in Norway for controlled and uncontrolled airspace
- Air Navigation Solutions Ltd. Integrated Drone Operations on Airports (iDOAirports)
- ENAIRE Drones
- DFS and Unifly UTM Pilot Project with extended PHOENIX tracker
- LVNL and Altitude Angel launch of the GoDrone App
ANSP UTM Projects shortlisted entries
- Airmap and skyguide digital and Automated Authorization System for UAS and Special Flights
- Development of PansaUTM – supporting integration of manned and unmanned aviation
- ENAV D-Flight Support Desk
- DFS Standardised Test Methodology for Drone Detection Systems in Airport Environments
UTM Service Suppliers shortlisted entries
- Airmap and Wing demonstrating InterUSS-based networked Remote ID capabilities
- Droniq UTM and HOD4track
- Altitude Angel and Inmarsat Pop-up UTM
We wish the shortlisted entries the best of luck with the final review process and look forward to announcing the judges final results.
