ATCA2020: Rohde & Schwarz offers full IP solutions for the modernization of US Airspace

Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities in the USA and around the world are currently evaluating innovative and transformative technologies in order to modernize legacy voice communication systems with obsolescent analog interfaces. This is amplified by the operational drive to remain safe, cost efficient and to keep management of the national airspace flexible, yet resilient against natural disasters or other disruptions. To meet these demanding requirements, Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. introduces CERTIUM, an advanced IP based ATC communications suite that constitutes a one-stop-shop for an ATC communications system – from design, manufacturing, system integration to tailored support services.

“Having established a range of large and small programs and partners domestically, Rohde & Schwarz has built a local team with experience in the unique ATC requirements of the NAS,” said Frank Dunn, President and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz USA and Canada. “Since 2012, we actively participated and proven our solution’s readiness in various capability assessments and interoperability tests held by the FAA. We have demonstrated success in the US with the DoD and Government agencies with our system engineering and project experience and large employee base in the US.”

“Rohde & Schwarz understands that safe technology is imperative, and being a strong partner is just as important,” Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz, explained. “Rohde & Schwarz has had the privilege of successfully supporting Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP), military services, and other critical infrastructure entities requiring an upgrade of their voice switching systems to IP-based solutions for safety- and security-critical requirements. Over the last decade, we have gained the experience necessary to undertake a complex nationwide program from contracting more than 360 Rohde & Schwarz full IP systems in 230 projects in more than 60 countries, most of which are deployed and operational today.”

Gregory McKenney, Business Development Manager at Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc highlights: “Now is the time to focus on enhancements and modernization of ATC systems that are resilient, more agile and fit for the future by leveraging the advantages of today’s IP networks.”

To meet these demanding requirements, Rohde & Schwarz introduces the complete portfolio for secure ATC communications under the new label CERTIUM, based on full IP solutions now available in the US. The voice communications system CERTIUM VCS-4G will be deployed in a decentralized architecture, divided into main and contingency environments, providing maximum resilience through geographical redundancy and quad-redundant server farms, while Virtual Center capabilities support flexible decentralized operations with neighboring ARTCCs being able to support each other. With 300 Controller Working Positions (CWPs) being the largest single installation to date, multiple CERTIUM VCS-4G systems can scale up to a size required by the NAS.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. is showcasing the CERTIUM portfolio at ATCA annual conference and expo, which is being held as a virtual event from 7 to 13 December 2020.