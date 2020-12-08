ATCA2020: Raytheon Intelligence & Space and SkyGrid UAM collaboration

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, announced a new collaboration with SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company. SkyGrid will deploy RI&S’ revolutionary next-generation air traffic controller workstation, Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS. SkyGrid took delivery of its first MARS system at its Austin, Texas, headquarters.As part of a long-term strategic relationship, the companies will integrate RI&S’ MARS platform, including air traffic management capabilities, radars and surveillance technologies, with SkyGrid’s AerialOS™ to meet the needs of aviation authorities and air navigation service providers across the globe.

“As the skies grow more crowded with unmanned aerial systems, controllers need the best technology to manage the airspace efficiently,” said Denis Donohue, vice president, Communications and Airspace Management Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “Few professions demand as much multitasking as air traffic control. By leveraging the MARS platform, air traffic controllers can more easily manage multiple data streams across multiple technology platforms making the skies even safer.”

“With decades of experience modernizing and securing our airspace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space is a key strategic partner with whom we will unlock the full potential of unmanned aviation,” said Amir Husain, CEO and founder of SkyGrid. “Together, we can solve the industry’s biggest challenges protecting airspace safety, security and auditability as more unmanned vehicles take flight.”

By combining Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s expertise in air traffic services with SkyGrid’s leadership delivering airspace management solutions for drones and air taxis, RI&S and SkyGrid will help advance aerial mobility for the FAA and international aviation organizations.