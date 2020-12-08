ATCA2020: Rohde & Schwarz delivers IP-based ATC communications to Thailand

Rohde & Schwarz has been awarded a contract by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) to deliver voice over IP (VoIP) capable air traffic control (ATC) communications and a remote monitoring and control solution (RCMS) from its CERTIUM portfolio.

Together with its local partner W&J Engineering, Rohde & Schwarz has supplied and installed 195 VHF/UHF ATC software defined radios and R&S RCMS II software on a turnkey basis throughout Thailand. The R&S Series4200 and R&S M3SR Series4400 radios are extremely reliable and have been field proven in thousands of installations.R&S RCMS II is an umbrella-like software solution which enables engineering personnel to monitor CERTIUM radios, voice communication devices and other Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) capable components, such as network routers and switches, from one or more locations.

“We have a successful business history in Thailand supporting the avionics sector, and this is another important step in supplying ATC systems to AEROTHAI and reaffirms our long-term commitment to the country,” said Constantin von Reden, Vice President Market Segment ATC at Rohde & Schwarz. “This delivery is a follow-up to supplying over 60 radios the year before. Thailand’s W&J Engineering is a trusted partner on previous projects and will be responsible for installing and commissioning.”

Earlier this year, Rohde & Schwarz launched CERTIUM, an advanced ATC communications suite. The R&S RCMS II management software, CERTUM radios and CERTIUM VCS are cornerstones of this one-stop-shop portfolio. Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. is showcasing the CERTIUM portfolio at ATCA annual conference and expo, held as a virtual event from 7 to 13 December 2020.