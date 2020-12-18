FREQUENTIS: ATM successes for ATRiCS

With the acquisition of 51% of ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH in April 2020, Frequentis followed its growth path by further expanding into the tower automation sector. ATRiCS joined the Frequentis Group shortly after the corona pandemic had brought passenger air traffic almost to a standstill but, despite the challenges, significant successes were achieved.

“Together with ATRiCS, whose DNA lies in artificial intelligence applied to the automation of airport ground traffic, we expanded our products and services portfolio and therefore significantly increased our addressable global market for airports and Air Navigation Service Providers,” says Frequentis CEO Norbert Haslacher. “These sophisticated solutions increase safety while at the same time reducing taxi times of aircraft on the ground and CO2 emissions. Together we can bring our product range into global growth markets much faster and more broadly.”

The departure management system was introduced at the Dutch Air Traffic Control (Luchtverkeers-leiding Nederland, LVNL) to manage outbound traffic at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport more efficiently and ecologically in the future. ATRiCS’ Departure Manager improves slot allocation and minimises delays by reducing queuing time at departure runways.

At Dusseldorf Airport, Germany, a major upgrade of the ATRiCS Departure Manager was implemented in spite of reduced traffic numbers, proactively planning for the future on the basis of their experience.

With the Middle East region being receptive for innovations, following the example of Dubai Airports another Middle East Airport has introduced the ATRiCS TowerPad. It allows controllers to work in a new way when coordinating ground traffic. Instead of having dozens of individual screens to look at, the controller can work from just one display. The TowerPad® is therefore a significant addition to the Tower & Airport product portfolio of the Frequentis Group.

ATRiCS has also been awarded the contract for the implementation of its TowerPad® solution at Istanbul Sabiha Göcken Airport, Turkey, to contribute to a sustainable and innovative airfield lighting implementation together with the local distribution partner AKBA Technology & Defense Industry and the Dutch TKH Airport Solutions.

This positive development will most likely continue in 2021, with other major airport projects on the horizon: For instance, Manchester Airport Group is going to introduce ATRiCS departure manager systems at Manchester and London Stansted airport and planning to bring the systems into operation when circumstances will allow in 2021.