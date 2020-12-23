Russia developing technology to integrate drones into common airspace

On December 21, 2020 the technical design stage of the Russian Unmanned aircraft system Traffic Management (RUTM1) was completed and the project team demonstrated the UAV’s onboard module and the operability of various services for UAV, including the service for automatic conflict resolution in real time.

Earlier this year a series of successful tests of the RUTM1 system were carried out at the Orlovka airfield near Moscow. The operational concept and terms of reference for the RUTM1 system are harmonized with Russian and International standards and requirements.

Designed with the innovative technology of digital twins, the RUTM1 system allows automatic planning and airspace allocation for drones, creation of flight routes, maintain safe separation between UAVs and preventing conflicts in the air. Zones of joint air navigation and information services for both unmanned and manned aircraft are also developed.

In 2019, the RUTM1 team received grant support from NTI for the first phase deployment of the RUTM system implementation in Russia.